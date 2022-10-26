Amid Kanye West's antisemitic remark, Kim Kardashian is 'compartmentalizing' THIS aspect of her life

It seems as though Kanye West is bearing the repercussions of his controversial words! For the unversed, during an appearance on Drink Champs, Ye made antisemitic remarks; claiming the Jewish community supposedly holds immeasurable power in media and blaming them for his Instagram and Twitter accounts getting locked as well as his partnerships with several companies getting cut. So where does Kim Kardashian tie into all this?

Kim Kardashian, who has been embroiled in a complicated divorce battle with her estranged husband Kanye West, is focused on being a mama bear amid the 45-year-old rapper's antisemitic remarks, according to E! News. Kim and Kanye have four children together; North West, 9, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 3. A source close to The Kardashians star shared, "Kim's just always worried about the kids."

As for how Kim Kardashian is handling the situation at home, a second insider revealed, "Kim is good at compartmentalizing and trying to keep things peaceful for the kids. They focus on the kids and what they are doing."

Interestingly, Kim Kardashian seemed to have condoned Kanye West's antisemitic remarks - albeit, without mentioning him - in an Instagram Story, shared on October 24: "Hate speech is never OK or excusable. I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end."

Ever since Kim Kardashian filed for divorce, Kanye West, on several occasions, has taken social media potshots at his ex-wife; whether it be his hatred for Kim K's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson or his displeasure for North having a TikTok account, amongst other matters. In February, the 42-year-old reality star-entrepreneur penned a lengthy statement on Instagram Stories against Kanye West: "Kanye's constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create. As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness."

Kim Kardashian added, "Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye's obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all. From the beginning I have wanted nothing but a healthy and supportive co-parenting relationship because it is what is best for our children and it saddens me that Kanye continues to make it impossible every step of the way. I wish to handle all matters regarding our children privately and hopefully he can finally respond to the third attorney he has had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably."

Adidas Cuts Ties With Kanye West After Antisemitic Remarks

After Gap and Balenciaga, Adidas is now done doing business with Kanye West and his brand Yeezy. In a statement, via E! News, the company stated, "Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness. After a thorough review, the company has taken the decision to terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies. Adidas will stop the Adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect."

With Adidas cutting ties with Kanye West, Forbes reports the Grammy-winning musician is no longer a billionaire with his net worth drastically reduced to USD 400 million. The new net worth is estimated to come from real estate, cash, his music catalog and a 5% stake in Kim Kardashian's shapewear brand Skims. However, a source close to Skims revealed that Ye hasn't been involved with the brand since its launch in 2019. Furthermore, Kanye West has been dropped as a client by his talent agency CAA while a recently completed documentary on Ye has been shelved by MRC, as confirmed by its studio executives in a statement. The downfall keeps coming for Mr. West, amid his controversial words.

