Amid Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's ongoing feud, THIS family member has been trying to be the 'peacemaker'

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce drama is making the headlines since the rapper has now gone public with his claims about Kim trying to keep him away from their kids. Kanye left everyone stunned after sharing a series of social media posts where he criticised Kim for allowing their daughter North West to get a TikTok account. Previously, the rapper had also claimed during daughter Chicago West's birthday bash that Kim didn't invite him and also kept the information about the birthday party venue from him.

While Kim recently released a statement calling out Kanye's public posts and maintained that it has been painful to deal with, according to a US Weekly source, the family has been supporting Kim amid this difficult time although there's one family member who has been trying to play "peacemaker" between Kim and Kanye.

The source revealed, The other Kardashians are [supporting Kim] — they’re all there for each other. Kris is really the only one who still has a relationship with Kanye. She always has and she’s the peacemaker when no one else will speak to him", via US Weekly.

In his recent Instagram post, Kanye also claimed that Kim is not allowing him to take their kids to his hometown Chicago, where he wanted them to watch his Basketball team play in front of seven thousand people. Claiming the same, he wrote, "Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?"

Kardashian filed for divorce in February last year and following the same, the couple had remained supportive of each other for a while as they continued to co-parent their kids. His recent posts and interview comments about Kim's new relationship with Pete Davidson have been the first time that Kanye has broken his silence on their divorce.

ALSO READ: The Kardashians: Kendall Jenner says 'You have no idea what's coming' alongside Kim & more in new promo