Amid Kim Kardashian breakup & Emily Ratajkowski romance, Jimmy Fallon pokes fun at Pete Davidson's dating life

Like the rest of the world, Jimmy Fallon , too, is invested in good friend Pete Davidson 's happening love life! After a red-hot romance with Kim Kardashian, which ended with the couple breaking up after nine months of dating in August, the Saturday Night Live alum has reportedly been dating Emily Ratajkowski since November. During The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History in New York City on Thursday, i.e. December 1, Fallon joked about Davidson's highly-publicized dating life...

While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History, Jimmy Fallon quipped about another high-profile ex of Pete Davidson's that people might not know about; the famous Lucy exhibit: "Isn't the Lucy exhibit incredible? All we know for sure is that it's a 3.2-million-year-old skeleton, she was under four feet tall and she dated Pete Davidson." For those not "keeping up," besides Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski, Pete was once engaged to Ariana Grande and also romantically linked to Carly Aquilino, Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

Jimmy Fallon's joke at close pal Pete Davidson was all in good fun!

Jimmy Fallon's Kanye West Joke at The Museum Gala

Delivering his standup routine beneath the American Museum of Natural History's giant fiberglass whale, Jimmy Fallon also namedropped Kanye West during his hilarious standup routine. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host commented, "By the way, I took an edible before this. Anyone else see a giant ten-ton whale? Or just me? I never thought I'd be doing comedy under a giant whale. It's something you'd never think you'd see, kind of like seeing Kanye at Zabars." We're all more than well aware of Kanye West's intense beef with Pete Davidson during the Wizards star's relationship with the Donda rapper's ex-wife and The Kardashians star Kim Kardashian. It's been reported that Pete Davidson underwent trauma therapy due to Ye's malicious social media attacks on him.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski's romance game is going strong as the two not only celebrated the comedian-actor's 29th birthday on November 16 but the couple was also spotted courtside at a New York Knicks game on November 27.