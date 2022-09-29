Amid Kim Kardashian split, Kanye West finds his sixth attorney in Melinda Gates' divorce lawyer
Robert Stephan Cohen represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar case with Bill Gates.
It's definitely hard to "keep up" with Kanye West and his long list of divorce attorneys! According to TMZ, Kanye West has now hired Robert Stephan Cohen, the same lawyer who represented Melinda Gates in her multi-billion dollar divorce case with ex-husband Bill Gates. For the unversed, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from her 45-year-old Grammy-winning ex-husband on February 19, 2021.
Sources with direct knowledge revealed to TMZ that Ye retained Robert Stephan Cohen of Cohen Clair Lans Greifer Thorpe & Rottenstreich LLP as his sixth divorce attorney, amidst the back and forth with Kim Kardashian. While the West-Kardashian divorce proceedings are in LA, Cohen is based in New York. Hence, Kanye West is also bringing on Nicholas A. Salick of Salick Family Law Group, APLC as his counsel in California. Notably, besides Melinda Gates, Robert Stephan Cohen's celebrity clientele includes Rupert Murdoch, Chris Rock, Athina Onassis and more.
While Kim Kardashian was declared legally single in March 2022, she and Kanye West are yet to iron out the custody of their four kids - North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 - and property settlement. The ex-power couple already has a prenup in place, which most likely shouldn't be an issue when it comes to their respective properties. As for the custody of their children, during his appearance on Alo Mind podcast, West disclosed that Kardashian's got the kids "80% of the time" and that the 41-year-old reality star and entrepreneur mostly raises them.
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce hasn't been smooth sailing as they try to keep a mostly united front, reuniting for their kids' events together a couple of times. However, Ye has also indulged in constant social media rants against his ex-wife, especially targeting Kim's ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson.
