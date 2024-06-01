Amid King Charles' Cancer Treatment, Prince William Takes Over D-Day Commemorations in France

While Prince Charles and other heads of state will be in Normandy, France, Prince Charles and Queen Camilla are attending separate events. Additionally, Prince William is rising in prominence as a world leader. At a major D-Day commemoration next week, Prince Charles will represent his father, King Charles, in Normandy, in northern France.

Prince William, 41, is expected to lead the UK delegation at a gathering of 25 world leaders at Omaha Beach in Saint Laurent sur Mer on June 6, the 80th anniversary of the landings. The celebration will recognize the approximately 160,000 American, British, and Canadian soldiers who landed on the beach on D-Day.

Prince William to attend event in France

The Second World War came to an end about a year later, mostly due to the battles fought on June 6, 1944, often known as D-Day, and in the weeks that followed, which drove the German forces back across France and away from the shore.

Prince William to attend an event in France. William will join D-Day veterans and be present at the Canadian government-hosted anniversary celebration at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles-sur-Mer, in addition to meeting other heads of state from across the world, according to a release from Buckingham Palace. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

William anticipated traveling alone to France because his 42-year-old wife, Kate Middleton, is still not doing any public engagements while undergoing cancer treatment.

While in Normandy for the festivities, 75-year-old Charles and 76-year-old Queen Camilla will be attending a different event honoring the British memorial. According to the Associated Press, French President Emmanuel Macron has stated that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy will also be attending the commemorations. President Joe Biden is also scheduled to visit France.

The occasion represents William's most recent move in his expanding global career. As the heir apparent, he must negotiate the challenging terrain of winning over legislators and other decision-makers without going too far and turning into a party politician on the international scene.

He had previously participated in diplomatic travels to Israel and Pakistan, and he had persuaded Chinese President Xi Jinping to join the worldwide fight to abolish the illegal trade in endangered species.

ALSO READ: How Will Prince William-Kate Middleton Mark Their 13th Wedding Anniversary? Princess’ Cancer Treatment May Impact Celebration

Royal events and celebrations: Honoring bravery and leadership

Charlie Mayhew, CEO of the non-profit Tusk Trust, previously told PEOPLE that he had to pinch himself to recall Harry was still in his early twenties. Mayhew noted that Harry already possessed unusual maturity, speculating, "That must have come from knowing his fate, I suppose. He has developed into a critical leader for this country, as well as for environmental preservation and conservation."

The French festivities are one of several unique occasions to honor the bravery and selflessness of those involved in the historic landings. There will be celebrations in the UK with participation from other members of the Royal Family.

It's a part of the King and his family's hectic schedule of public appearances. The annual Trooping the Colour procession and birthday parade take place next week. The Order of the Garter ceremony and the June 20–21 Royal Ascot horse races follow.

ALSO READ: Prince William And Kate Middleton Send Out Condolences Amid News of RAF Pilot Dying In A Spitfire