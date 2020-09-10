Amid the legal battle, Angelina Jolie feels Nicole Poturalski could be Brad Pitt's 'secret weapon' in court?

If you haven't already heard, Brad Pitt is back to dating. The actor is rumoured to be dating Nicole Poturalski. While Angelina Jolie was previously furious with the ex-husband over taking his new lady love to their marital home, she is now allegedly feeling that Brad could use Nicole as a 'secret weapon' in court.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been legally single for over a year now. While the Eternals star hasn't dated anyone since the divorce was filed, Brad has reportedly moved on with German model Nicole Poturalski. The rumoured couple was spotted in France recently, with Brad taking the gorgeous diva to his and Angie's marital home a few days ago. As their romance continues to make the headlines, it has now been claimed that Angelina feels Brad could use Nicole as a "weapon" in their ongoing custody battle.

If sources of Woman's Day are to be believed, Angelina is apparently convinced that Brad will use Nicole to his advantage. The insider also claims Angie feels Nicole isn't a good role model for the former flames' couple. As reported by Micky.com.au, the source said, "Angelina is confident she can use this odd new relationship as proof he’s [Brad] not a very good role model for their sons. She calls Nicole her secret weapon."

The scoop comes just a few days after Mirror UK reported that Angelina was "furious" with Brad for taking his new lady love to the Chateau Miraval. A source informed the outlet that Angelina felt it was beyond "tacky and inappropriate" for Brad to have taken the model to their marital home. Meanwhile, another source informed Us Weekly that Brad doesn't care about Angelina lashing out anymore. "Taking Nicole to Miraval on their former wedding anniversary, Brad knows exactly what he is doing and the reaction it’s going to get from Angelina. He just doesn’t care if Angelina is going to lash out. He expects she will,” the source said.

