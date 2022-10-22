Amid Midnights' hit release, here's how Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn's relationship is 'SUPER STRONG'

Swifties across the world are crying tears of joy as Taylor Swift's highly-awaited tenth studio album titled Midnights dropped on October 21. Music lovers have already gotten down to decoding every lyric from every Midnight song as all of us were universally blessed with more Taylor Swift tunes to be addicted to. Interestingly, Swift's boyfriend-actor Joe Alwyn - pseudonym William Bowery - was listed as a co-writer in the gorgeous Midnights track Sweet Nothing. Speaking of Joe Alwyn, The Favourite star and Taylor Swift's relationship - which began in 2016 - has been flourishing as the years go by. Unlike the Grammy-winning artist's other highly-publicized relationships, Swift is very low-key when it comes to Alwyn. However, we do get glimpses into the couple and their love story through Taylor's music, in tease-worthy lyrics! As expected, fans have been busy decoding which Midnight lyrics are specifically about Joe Alwyn. This makes us curious, how is the power couple's relationship going so far?

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn's "Super Strong" Relationship A source shared with Entertainment Tonight that Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn "are doing great" and that "their relationship is super strong": "Taylor loves the fact that Joe unconditionally supports her [and that] they are there for each other through everything and feel so proud of each other." Moreover, the couple "appreciate" the time they spend together while also respecting their personal boundaries and being able to do their "own things," whether it be in "their professional careers or personal lives." Swifties would agree that Taylor Swift deserves nothing less than the best and we're sure glad Joe Alwyn is just that for the singer-songstress! Which Midnight track is your favourite? Share your personal picks and wildest theories when it comes to Taylor Swift's Midnights lyrics with Pinkvilla in the comments section below. Midnights: Things to Know "Midnights, the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life, will be out October 21. Meet me at midnight," is how Taylor Swift introduced Midnights to the world. Midnights - which T-Swift surprisingly announced at the MTV VMAs 2022 during her Video of the Year winning speech for All Too Well: A Short Film - features 13 tracks - Lavender Haze, Maroon, Anti-Hero, Snow on the Beach ft. Lana Del Rey, You're on Your Own, Kid, Midnight Rain, Question...?, Vigilate Shit, Bejeweled, Labyrinth, Karma, Sweet Nothing and Mastermind. In a surprise Midnights - 3am Edition drop, Taylor Swift unveiled seven bonus tracks. Midnights - 3am Edition features The Great War, Bigger Than the Whole Sky, Paris, High Infidelity, Glitch, Would've, Could've, Should've and Dear Reader. Furthermore, Midnights - Lavender Edition features Hits Different, You're on Your Own, Kid (strings remix) and Sweet Nothing (piano remix). Moreover, Taylor also dropped a riveting music video for Anti-Hero, which has already crossed 10 million views (and counting!) in less than a day. Watch Taylor Swift's Anti-Hero MV below:

Leave it to Taylor Swift to hit us right in the feels with one hit song after another! Purple Haze If there's one Midnights track we're absolutely sure is about Taylor Swift's amazing 6-year (and counting!) relationship with Joe Alwyn, it's Purple Haze. Revealed by Swift herself, on Instagram: "Lavender Haze is Track 1 on Midnights and I happened upon the phrase Lavender Haze when I was watching Mad Men, and I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool. And it turns out that it's a common phrase used in the '50s, where they would just describe being in love, like if you were in a lavender haze then that meant that you were in that all-encompassing love glow. And I thought that was really beautiful. And, I guess, theoretically, when you are in the lavender haze, you'll do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud. And I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just like "public figures" because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you are in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it. Like my relationship for six years [with Joe Alwyn], we had to dodge weird rumours, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so, this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff. I hope you guys like it."

