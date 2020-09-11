Amid Nicole Poturalski romance, tensions escalate between Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie; End family therapy?

While it seemed like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were finally letting bygones be bygones for the sake of their children, tensions are reportedly escalating between the exes again with family therapy no longer taking place. Read below for more details.

A few weeks back, with Brad Pitt spotted outside Angelina Jolie's Los Feliz home in Los Angeles various times to reports of the exes indulging in family therapy, it seemed as though Brangelina was finally letting bygones be bygones. Then, it all went straight to hell! With problems in their divorce proceedings over the private judge to Pitt's rumoured romance with German model Nicola Poturalski, US Weekly reports a source telling them that "tensions have escalated" between the ex-couple again with "family therapy no longer taking place."

As the custody trial for their children begins in October, Brad and Angelina have been butting heads over how much time they get with Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 12. Since Maddox is 19-years-old, he has the freedom to decide which parent he wants to go to. However, it's being reported that Maddox no longer has a relationship with his father. While Pitt is insisting on 50/50 physical and legal custody of their kids, Jolie has been unagreeable on those terms.

Apparently, Angie will only agree to talk about an agreement if their kids' home base isn't LA. "Their younger children going to school in LA is something that the 45-year-old actress has always been opposed to. "They are very smart and are eager to attend school in person [amid the COVID-19 pandemic]," the source shared with US Weekly.

Meanwhile, Pitt's whirlwind romance with Poturalski has been making the headlines ever since the 56-year-old actor whisked off his rumoured ladylove to the South of France, more specifically his shared estate and vineyard with Jolie, Château Miraval, where Brangelina had also gotten married in 2014.

