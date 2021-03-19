Amid PDA filled Caribbean reunion; are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still engaged?

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have decided to take things slow and work on their relationship amid a romantic reunion in the Caribbean.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez were recently spotted having a romantic time after they reunited in the Dominican Republic. The couple is reportedly having a great time but has decided to take things slow as they sort out their differences. While Lopez has been shooting her upcoming project, Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic, Alex flew to the Caribbean to spend more time with Lopez and work on their relationship.

It seems Lopez and Rodriguez have decided to stay engaged even as they resolve their issues. As reported by People, the couple is happy to be spending time together and seem much happier than before. While the pair have already postponed their wedding twice due to the COVID-19 pandemic and currently, due to their differences, a wedding seems far off but for now, the couple is still very much engaged. J-Lo and A-Rod started dating in 2017 and got engaged in March 2019.

Both JLo and Alex are willing to smooth things over and previously it was also reported that their blended family may be a big reason for that. The couple's kids have formed a great bond over time and it seems they urged Lopez and Rodriguez to work things out. The couple has 4 kids together. Jennifer has twins Emme and Max Muñiz, who she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. On the other hand, Alex has two children Natasha and Ella Rodriguez, who he shares with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

After Lopez left for the Caribbean it seems the distance also created a rift between the two and escalated things further. It seems only after Rodriguez got together with her did things get better between the two.

Fans of the couple will certainly be happy to know that the couple is giving their relationship a second chance and not breaking off their engagement.

