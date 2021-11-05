Amid Pete Davidson romance rumours, Kanye West unfollows Kim Kardashian AGAIN on Instagram

It seems like Kanye West is no longer keeping up with Kim Kardashian! The rapper, 44, has unfollowed his estranged wife again on Instagram following her romance rumours with SNL star Pete Davidson. For those unversed, West had previously unfollowed the beauty mogul as well but followed her back recently.

Kanye had chosen to only include those accounts in his followers' list who had the similar blacked-out icon as his on Instagram, after which the Skims founder had changed her icon to match West's. After that, the Donda rapper started following her again but fans can now see that Kanye has pressed the unfollow button again following Kim's change in her profile photo icon!

The unfollow comes at a rather suspicious time as rumours of Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson have surfaced some time back when the two were spotted holding hands at a theme park. A report from People Magazine also stated that the two of them are "having fun" and "enjoying life." In her SNL debut, Kim even shaded Kanye for his "personality" and stated that to be the reason for their divorce. “I mean, I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s the richest Black man in America, a talented, legit genius, who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: his personality," the television star had added.

Kim and Kanye share four kids, North West, 8, Saint West, 6, Chicago West, 3, and Psalm West, 2.

