Amid Prince Philip's funeral, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle 'are still not on amazing terms' with royal family

According to a recent report, Meghan Markle was willing to put all the royal family tension aside to be there with Prince Harry for Prince Philip's funeral service in the UK.

The entire world will be watching as Prince Harry joins the royal family in paying tribute to his grandfather Prince Philip during his funeral service at St. George Chapel in Windsor Castle on April 17, Saturday. This will be the first time for Harry to reunite with his family since his and Meghan Markle's last royal engagement in March 2020 and let's not forget, the controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

As per a recent report by E! News, a source close to The Duchess of Sussex informed that Meghan really wished she could have flown to the UK to support her husband but her physician has advised her not to travel due to her pregnancy. A few months back it was revealed that Meghan and Harry were soon going to welcome their second child after son Archie, 1. "She would have put all the family tension aside to be there with Harry," the insider revealed to E! before adding that Harry and Meghan "are still not on amazing terms with the family."

The source further shared that Harry doesn't want Meghan and their baby to be involved in "stressful situations" like Prince Philip's public funeral as The Duke of Sussex wants to make sure they are healthy. While Meghan and Harry would love to make amends with the royal family, the insider believes the pair have been focused on their "new roots in Montecito and the pregnancy," keeping in mind Meghan's heartbreaking miscarriage in July of last year.

Meanwhile, Harry touched down in the UK on April 11 and has been quarantining since at his and Meghan's marital home, Frogmore Cottage. Given that the COVID-19 pandemic is still rampant all across the globe, only 30 people are allowed to attend Prince Philip's funeral service with a Buckingham Palace spokesperson revealing that the late royal's family members which include his children and grandchildren are expected to be in attendance. Moreover, the public isn't allowed to attend the procession or watch from the palace grounds but The Duke of Edinburg's funeral service will be broadcast.

