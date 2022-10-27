Amid Queen Elizabeth II's death causing delay, here's when Prince Harry's memoir is set to RELEASE

Prince Harry 's long-awaited memoir has been the talk of the "Royals" town for quite some time now! It was in July 2021, when Penguin Random House first announced this partnership. Since then, royal family enthusiasts have been keeping a close watch on when the Duke of Sussex will be releasing his book, which is sure to be an explosive read...

Now, we have a release date set for Prince Harry's upcoming memoir! According to The New York Times, via People, the 38-year-old royal family member's book will be released on January 10, 2023. Interestingly, Harry's memoir was reportedly looking at a late 2022 release, which eventually got bumped due to Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8. To be noted, the new release date for Harry's book hasn't been confirmed by the Duke of Sussex, as of yet. As for what we can expect to read in Harry's book, everything will be covered; Prince Harry's childhood in the public eye, his military duty in Afghanistan and becoming a husband to loving wife Meghan Markle and a father to the couple's darling two children - son Archie Harrison, 3, and daughter Lilibet Diana, 1.

Prince Harry's Statement on Upcoming Memoir

In a previous statement, Prince Harry had spoken candidly about his highly-awaited book, via People: "I'm writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become. I've worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story — the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned — I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I'm deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I've learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that's accurate and wholly truthful."

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front and were by the royal family's side during the latter's beloved grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's demise at the age of 96. Cancelling their work commitments in the UK which included several appearances at charity events, Harry and Meghan attended the many funeral events organised in The Queen's honour with the former even walking side-by-side with father King Charles III and brother Prince William. During the final vigil, Harry was even given permission by King Charles III to adorn his military uniform.