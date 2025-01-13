Amid Raging LA Wildfires, Chasers Star William McNamara Became Real Hero And Saved Horses, Pigs, Cats And More Animals

It is not only the lives of humans that are at risk amid the Los Angeles wildfire but also of the voiceless precious animals. Amid the ongoing horrifying catastrophe, some heroes, such as William McNamara came forward with a helping hand, as they saved a lot many birds and animals.

The actor from Doing Time on Maple Drive was seen in multiple social media videos, as he communicated with a lot of pet owners, while also saving their beloved family animals.

Being largely active on Instagram many of the videos show William McNamara searching through the wreckage for pets and also reassuring owners that their animals have been found, and safely retrieved, from the LA wildfire.

Until now, the Dream a Little Dream actor has uploaded over 1000 videos on the aforementioned social media platform.

In one such clip, he could be seen working on a ranch helping people to cage their chickens and even some beautiful peacocks, in an attempt to find these animals a safe shelter.

William McNamara captioned this clip, "Chickens, goats, pigs, peacocks, oh, and we started with the horses."

Further in the caption of this video which seemingly was shot at night time somewhere in Agoura, McNamara also expressed that he luckily met a “famous animal rescuer ‘AC’, Aaron Christensen of Animal Advocacy Network and the 2 girls he works with Maya and Kalli from Viva Global Rescue.”

In the caption, the actor from Surviving the Game also mentioned that he received help from these rescuers, evacuating 2 cats. In another heroic act, the star asked his followers to not call 911 as he had voluntarily made a decision to stay back and help animals.

