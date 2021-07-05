Amid rift with brother Prince William, pals feel 'it is almost impossible for Prince Harry to be trusted'?

According to a recent report, Prince William and Prince Harry's close family and friends are divided in their opinions over whether the siblings' shattered relationship will ever be repaired.

All eyes were on Prince Harry and Prince William on July 1; which would have been their late mother Princess Diana's 60th birthday, as the estranged brothers reunited in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace to unveil a statue as a tribute to The Princess of Wales. While the duo seemed relaxed around each other, putting on a united front for the sake of their beloved mum, William and Harry's close family and friends are divided when it comes to their opinion over whether the siblings' shattered relationship will ever be repaired.

According to a report by The Mirror, a source revealed, "On the one hand you have Diana's family, as well as members of the royal family, who will be holding on to any crumb of hope that the two brothers will repair their relationship," before adding, "...and on the other, some definitely feel the damage is done and it is almost impossible for Harry to be trusted again." Another source shared that "despite William and Harry coming together" to celebrate their mum's legacy as "the sole cause," "Harry is very much on the outside."

Moreover, the insider adds how the brothers "put on a show, did what they had to do to make sure the day went without a hitch and said goodbye." It was simply "nothing more" with "nothing to discuss." Given how things are still very much "raw" for William and the royal family "to entertain Harry," currently "it's best to let things lie for the moment."

