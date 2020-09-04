Amid Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID 19, The Batman shoot resumes out of fear of losing millions?

According to a recent report, The Batman's production crew are working non-stop to try and film scenes without Robert Pattinson who has tested positive for COVID-19. The reason being that halting production for two weeks could cost them millions.

It came as a genuine shock when it was revealed that Robert Pattinson had been tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after production resumed for Matt Reeves' directorial The Batman at the Warner Bros. Studio in Leavesden, England. In a statement, without disclosing any name, Warner Bros. had revealed, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused." As of now, the 34-year-old actor is reportedly on self-isolation for 14 days.

As for the latest developments, Mail Online reports that The Batman's production crew are 'working round the clock' to try and film scenes without Pattinson. The reason being that it could cost them as much as £5 million to halt production for two weeks. Amongst the 130 member crew, whoever did not have direct contact with Robert has been asked to return to work as sets that were prepared is being moved from Studio G to another studio. The scenes that Reeves is trying to shoot include ones which don't require The Lighthouse star as well as the ones with his body double.

"The aim is to get as much done as possible before he returns and the hope is that none of the other actors get the virus. Crew can be replaced as most are freelance and hired for the duration of the shoot but it would be disastrous if another major actor gets the virus," a source from The Batman set shared with Mail Online.

We hope Robert Pattinson gets cured quickly and that The Batman's production is nothing but smooth sailing from now on!

Meanwhile, The Batman is slated to release on October 1, 2021.

