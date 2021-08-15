Amid romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez UNFOLLOWS ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram

Jennifer Lopez recently made her relationship with Ben Affleck official on social media and amid reports of the duo house-hunting together with apparent plans to move in, fans noticed something rather big. JLo has now not only unfollowed ex Alex Rodriguez but also deleted her posts with him. JLo and Rodriguez announced their split in April 2021.

Lopez's fans on Saturday noticed how a few of the singer's posts were missing from her social media account. As per Page Six, Lopez also deleted her photos with Rodriguez from her Instagram account including their clicks from President Joe Biden’s inauguration ceremony, where the singer had performed “This Land Is Your Land. It has been observed that while Lopez has unfollowed Alex, her Instagram account still shows Rodriguez among her followers.

Alex and Jennifer broke off their engagement in April this year after four years of dating and a two-year engagement. The duo announced their split in a joint statement that mentioned that the two would be "better as friends."

As for Lopez's current relationship status, her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck seems to be getting serious given how the couple has not only been spending time with each other but also along with each other's kids. The duo also took a blended family trip to Disneyland during the fourth of July of weekend. A US Weekly source also mentioned how Ben and JLo are thinking about the future saying, "They’re fully committed to taking the next steps and spending the rest of their lives together.

