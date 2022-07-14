Amid second baby news, Khloe Kardashian poses with daughter True Thompson and niece Dream for a fun selfie

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting their second baby via surrogate despite their split. According to People, the baby was conceived before their breakup and prior to Tristan's paternity scandal. While Kardashian is yet to comment on the reports, she took to Instagram to drop a new selfie with her daughter True Thompson and niece Dream Kardashian.

After dropping photos from her recent birthday vacation, Khloe's latest post consisted of a sweet snap with her and Tristan's daughter True and her brother Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream. In the cute selfie, Khloe and the girls were seen giving a goofy pose and the Good American founder could be seen smiling wide. Weeks ago Kardashian had opened up about it being "tough" to watch Tristan and her split play out following the paternity drama in her show, The Kardashians.

Check out Khloe Kardashian's post here:

While Khloe seemed to be having a gala time with her daughter and niece, fans couldn't help but leave comments on being surprised about her gearing up to welcome another baby with Tristan. Previously, in the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe was seen discussing the idea of welcoming a second baby via surrogacy although a lot has happened since the same.

Tristan Thompson welcomed a son with Maralee Nichols and admitted that he fathered the child after paternity results were revealed. The NBA player posted an apology for Khloe earlier this year as he mentioned he plans to take "full responsibility" for his actions and also wrote how Kardashian doesn't deserve the "heartache and humiliation" that his actions have caused.

ALSO READ: Khloe Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson expecting baby no 2 via surrogate