Amid shocking divorce, Melinda Gates refuses 'spousal support' from Bill Gates despite no prenuptial agreement

As per a new report, Melinda Gates' divorce petition states that she and Bill Gates will be dividing their assets according to a separation agreement.

"...but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," Bill Gates and Melinda Gates heartbreakingly wrote in their joint statement, shared a few hours back, announcing their split after 27 years of marriage, "three incredible children": Jennifer Katharine, 25, Rory John, 21, and Phoebe Adele, 18, and founding Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2000, which is now worth over USD 40 billion.

According to a new report by People, it was late Monday, i.e. April 3 when Melinda officially filed for divorce from Bill. There's obvious curiousity about how the excessive finances will be dealt with and extracting some details on the same, People obtained Melinda's divorce petition, which was filed in King County, Washington. According to the petition, Bill and Melinda don't have a prenuptial agreement, but will instead be dividing their assets according to a separation agreement. What comes as mildly surprising is that Melinda has mentioned in the petition that "spousal support is not needed."

Moreover, in the same document, it was stated that Bill and Melinda's marriage is "irretrievably broken," while Melinda further stated, "We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract." As for the divorce proceedings, the ex-couple will be appearing in court in April 2022 while a month prior, their Alternative Dispute Resolution will take place. It will be in September of this year when their case will be reviewed.

Melinda has also filed an automatic temporary order setting financial restraints. According to the order, Melinda and Bill's ability to dispose of property or make changes to insurance policies is restricted with the exception being what was agreed in writing or as ordered by the court. Moving forward, Bill and Melinda will be responsible for their own future incurred in debts, with the exception being what was agreed in writing. Moreover, the ex-couple will both have access to all tax, financial, legal and household records.

When did Bill Gates and Melinda Gates get married? Bill Gates and Melinda Gates got married on January 1, 1994 in Lanai, Hawaii. When did Bill Gates and Melinda Gates file for divorce? After 27 years of marriage, Bill Gates and Melinda Gates filed for divorce on May 3, 2021.

