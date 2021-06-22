Amid split with Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson seemingly responds to wild party night rumours

Several international reports stated that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have split owing to rumoured cheating allegations and differences.

One of the biggest news making headlines in Hollywood is Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's split. Several international reports stated that the couple have split owing to rumoured cheating allegations and differences. Apart from this, another major piece of news involving Tristan includes wild party night rumours that have been doing the rounds.

According to Daily Mail, the professional basketball player recently attended a birthday party in Los Angeles on 18 June and “disappeared into a bedroom with three women” for 30 minutes. The report claims that he emerged looking “disheveled” and that his crisp ironed shirt was all crinkled.

"When he arrived, his shirt looked all pressed and when he came out his shirt was a mess, he looked disheveled. He continued to party for about another hour and then he left the party at about 4 AM with his entourage," a source revealed to the publication.

Looks like Tristan is aware of the rumours about him and took to Twitter to seemingly address them. On Tuesday, the athlete simply tweeted five emojis of a blue cap. As per Just Jared, Tristan's tweet could indirectly be referring to the term 'Cappin' which in slang terms means 'lying' or 'faking'. This is the second time Tristan has been associated with a cheating scandal.

— Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) June 21, 2021

Back in 2019, he cheated on Khloe Kardashian with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods. The scandal was a major one as it led to Kylie and her BFF Jordyn cutting all contact from each other. However, overtime, Khloe and Tristan mended their relationship only to split once again now. The couple are parents to daughter True Thompson.

