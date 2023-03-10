Amid the dating rumors, Tyga and Avril Lavigne coordinate in all-black ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

After sharing a kiss at Mugler x Hunter Schafer party, Tyga and Avril Lavigne have further fuelled the dating rumors as they coordinated in an all black ensemble at the Paris Fashion Week. Though the duo have not confirmed their relationship in so many words, their actions seem to be enough proof of their budding romance. Read further to know more.

Avril Lavigne and Tyga romance

Avril Lavigne and Tyga had been at the center of dating speculations after the former confirmed her break-up from Mod Sun after they have been engaged for less than a year. Earlier this week Mugler X Hunter Schager, the rumored couple seemed happy and jolly as they were sharing a kiss and holding hands.

On March 7, Avril Lavigne and Tyga were seen coordinating all-black outfits as they attended the Y/PROJECT’s Fall-Winter 2023 show. Their monochromatic look entailed long black jackets and chains. Lavigne looked chic with dramatic smokey eyes and as she kept her hair open with a middle part. She completed her look with black heels and a clutch. On the other hand, Tyga completed his look with black glasses and matching pair of shoes.

Just two weeks before, Avril Lavigne confirmed her split with Mod Sun. However on the same day a rep for Mod Sun said to E News! that they were together and happy three days before he left for the tour so he does not understand what changed.

Earlier it was reported by TMZ that Lavigne and Tyga were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles before the former confirmed her split with Mod Sun.

Amidst all this drama, Mod Sun shared a cryptic post and said how grateful he was to have a strong support system of friends on whom he can rely on. He is also thankful for the love that he received every night from the fans while he is touring.

ALSO READ: Avril Lavigne to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame