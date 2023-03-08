Amid the Tom Sandoval cheating scandal, Raquel Leviss sends legal notice to Vanderpump Rules co-stars

Raquel Leviss has allegedly gotten her lawyer involved as the private FaceTime session that she had with Tom Sandoval has been screen recorded by the actor. As per the publications, this FaceTime video along with some of the chats was how Madix got to know about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. Accordingly, as Madix found this video on Sandoval’s phone she sent the same to herself on the phone. Read further to know what was written in the legal notices that were sent by Leviss’ lawyers.

Raquel Leviss’ legal notice

Along with Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, the legal notices have been sent to several cast members of Vanderpump Rules. The legal notices claim that the said FaceTime video was recorded without the permission and hence it was illegal. Though the letter doesn’t directly address Sandoval as the one who recorded the video, it allegedly described him as the person who recorded the video.

The lawyers have warned that this FaceTime video should be deleted by everyone who has access to it in any method or manner. The video should also not be distributed as it will be a violation of the California law that makes it illegal to distribute nonconsensual pornography. Even if the video is forwarded to only one person then it is punishable by law.

The legal notice also further states that this matter should be taken very seriously. According to PEOPLE, in Ariana Madix’s legal notice it was written even though the video might have caused distress, the re-recording of the video can result in civil and criminal penalties. No official comment has been made by any parties that are involved in the case.

It was also reported that Raquel Leviss has filed a restraining order against her former friend Scheana Shay amid all the drama.

