Anna Marie Tendler reportedly went to rehab for [emotional] and eating disorders amid divorce with John Mulaney for alleged infidelity.

Anna Marie Tendler, John Mulaney's wife, reportedly went to rehab around the same time last as the comedian year for emotional reasons that were caused because of the comedian's alleged infidelity. According to Gossip columnist AJ Benza from the podcast Fame, Ain't it a B***h, Tendler went into therapy at Silver Hill in Connecticut followed by her husband who called it quits after six years. Mulaney went into rehab for 60 days for alcohol and drug abuse.

A source shared with Columnist AJ Benza that Anna Marie Tender had gone for rehab at Silver Hill for emotional and eating disorders. The source also said that Tendler did not talk openly about the issues with her husband. The source added, “She didn’t talk at all about that, we were all on our own journey of recovery. But it is clear she suffered during their marriage.” Tendler is now out of rehab and is doing better, focusing on her art.

Page Six exclusively revealed last week that John Mulaney, the SNL writer asked for a divorce from Tendler soon after he was released from rehab. In Tendler's statement about the same, she said that she was heartbroken that John decided to end their marriage. She wished him support and success as he continued his recovery after rehab.

A spokesperson for Mulaney confirmed to Page Six that John would no longer want to comment on the divorce as he is keen on focusing on his recovery and getting back to work. It emerged last week that John Mulaney had begun dating Olivia Munn. As per People Magazine, their relationship was very new and they had met at a church in Los Angeles.

