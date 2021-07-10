Amid Tom Holland romance, Zendaya talks about being 'so close' to her Spider-Man: No Way Home co stars

Zendaya, in a recent interview, revealed she's "excited" for everyone to watch Spider-Man: No Way Home and thinks the cast is "gonna have a good press tour."

Last week, all anyone could talk about were those 'kissing' photos of Tom Holland and Zendaya, during a drive around Los Angeles, especially due to the fact that the pair has been romantically linked ever since Spider-Man: Homecoming in 2017. Amid their recent cosy hangouts in LA, Zendaya spoke about how the Spider-Man cast is "so close" during a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, while promoting her new film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

When asked about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the 24-year-old actress teased, "I can't wait for everybody to see Spider-Man when it does come out," before adding, "And you know, we all work so hard and we're all so close from that. I'm excited! We're gonna have a good press tour I think." Interestingly, it was during Spider-Man: Homecoming's press tour, in particular, when fans heavily speculated that the pair was dating due to their comfortable off-screen camaraderie. Hence, Zendaya's "press tour" comment will surely raise some eyebrows!

We can't wait to see what Spider-Man: No Way Home has in store for MCU fans!

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: No Way Home will be Zendaya and Tom's third project together after Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019). Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home also stars Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina. Also rumoured to be a part of the third instalment are two prior Spider-Man actors; Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, along with Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone as Mary Jane Watson and Gwen Stacy.

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases in the US on December 17, 2021.

