Amid Tristan Thompson drama, Khloé Kardashian dating a private equity investor all thanks to Kim Kardashian?

Khloé Kardashian may finally be taking Taylor Swift's sage advice seriously: "We are never, ever getting back together!" And it's all thanks to big sister Kim Kardashian. According to People, Khloé has embarked on a new romance... The Kardashians star is said to be dating someone, as per People's source. The new mystery man in Kardashian's life is said to be a private equity investor, who Khloé met at a dinner party a few weeks ago.

Interestingly, Kim K was the one who introduced the potential lovebirds. While the insider informed the publication that the relationship is still in its early stages, the 37-year-old businesswoman and reality star is feeling really good with her new man. This exciting news comes days after Khloé Kardashian was spotted on a family lunch outing with ex Tristan Thompson and their daughter True, 4, after her dance recital, for the occasion of Father's Day. Kris Jenner was also a part of this lunch date, which one would assume was partly due to the breakup drama surrounding the exes. For the unversed, Tristan Thompson was embroiled in a paternity scandal with Maralee Nichols, with whom he welcomed a son named Theo. Thompson was dating Kardashian at the time of his and Maralee's affair. Khloé even let out her overwhelming emotions surrounding the paternity scandal in The Kardashians' finale episode.

It's said that Kardashian and Thompson hardly speak unless it's about True's co-parenting matters. Moreover, it was fairly recent that Khloé Kardashian shut down dating rumours that she was "seeing another NBA player." Kardashian stated on Instagram, "Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul. I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for a while."

Given how Kim K has found true love in Pete Davidson, amidst her heartbreaking divorce drama with Kanye West, we love how the big sis is playing cupid for Khloé! We can't wait to know more about the new man in Kardashian's life!

