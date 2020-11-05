Amid US Elections anxiety, Camila Cabello uplifts mood by sharing video of Shawn Mendes cuddling puppy Tarzan

Taking to her Instagram page to relieve some anxiety from the ongoing US Elections is Camila Cabello as she blessed us with a video of Shawn Mendes cuddling the newest addition to their family, an adorable labrador puppy named Tarzan.

Yesterday, Shawn Mendes revealed on Instagram that he and Camila Cabello had welcomed a new addition to their family, a labrador puppy who they named Tarzan. Cabello already has three dogs as pets: a Shih Tzu named Leo, a Chihuahua named Eugene and a German Shepherd named Thunder. Mendes had treated fans with plenty of candid snaps and videos on IG, which shows that the couple is already obsessed with Tarzan.

As the US Elections are upon us with the results still pending, there is a collective anxious feeling across the United States. To relieve some stress, Camila took to IG today to bless us with an adorable video which sees the Wonder singer cuddling Tarzan, who is all wrapped up in a tartan blanket while his dad coos over him. Along with the cute video, the Havana singer had a very uplifting message to send across to her 50.4 million followers.

"During uncertain times like this, we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too. Meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan! Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. The fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. Love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick," Camila penned to fans as he caption.

Check out Shawn Mendes and Tarzan's heartwarming cuddling session video shared by Camila Cabello on Instagram below:

Tarzan is one lucky puppy to be showered by Shawn and Camila's love!

Meanwhile, Shawn is gearing up for the release of his Netflix documentary titled Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, which drops on November 23 and heavily features Camila's presence as judged by the intriguing trailer.

