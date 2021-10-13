Amid The Weeknd romance rumours, Angelina Jolie enjoys dinner with ex husband Jonny Lee Miller in LA

Angelina Jolie was recently spotted heading out for a dinner outing in LA along with ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller. This happened to be Jolie's second meet with her ex after previously she was spotted visiting his New York apartment earlier this year. In photos captured by The Daily Mail, the Eternals actress was seen leaving the restaurant along with Miller as they headed out together.

The duo also left together in the same car while leaving the restaurant. The photos showed Jolie sporting a black trench coat along with a face mask. Also, Jonny who got into the driver's seat while jetting off from the restaurant was seen in sporting a face mask and a casual outfit.

Jolie and Miller were married from 1996 to 1999 after they first met on the sets of their film, Hackers in 1995. The 46-year-old actress' recent outing once again sparked rumours about her possible reunion with Miller amid a messy divorce battle with Brad Pitt.

Although, Angelina recently also sparked romance rumours with The Weeknd after they were spotted on a dinner outing in LA for the second time. During their recent meet, the duo grabbed a meal for reportedly over two hours and also left together from a popular LA eatery.

As for Jolie's relationship with her ex-husband Jonny, it has been previously reported that the duo has remained friends over the years. In June, the actress was also accompanied by her son Pax when she visited Miller at his New York residence.

Amid the rumours surrounding her personal life, the actress is also gearing up for her big release in November, Marvel's Eternals. The film marks Jolie's MCU debut and she will be seen in the role of warrior Thena in the upcoming film.

