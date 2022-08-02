Amid Will Smith's public apology video for Oscars slap, Chris Rock 'has no plans to reach out to' the actor?

Looks like it's going to be more than "a minute" before Will Smith and Chris Rock bury the hatchet! In case you're living under a rock, no pun intended, Will did the unthinkable and slapped Chris on stage at Oscars 2022 after the comedian made a joke at the Academy Award winner's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's expense. However, after four months, Smith took to his popular YouTube page and gave an emotional public apology to Rock.

However, a source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Chris Rock has no plans to speak with Will Smith. The insider claimed that while the King Richard star would love nothing more than the Grown Ups star to publicly accept his apology, Smith will have to wait on it: "Chris has no plans to reach out to Will." Moreover, the insider theorised that Will's apology timing is more for his best interest than Rock's: "He needs the public's forgiveness, not Chris."

Even in Will Smith's public apology video, the 53-year-old actor disclosed that he did reach out to Chris Rock. However, the "message" he got back was that the 57-year-old comedian-actor was not ready to talk and would rather reach out when he is. As for that fateful Oscars 2022 night, Will confessed, "It's all fuzzy. I will say to you, Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable and I'm here whenever you're ready to talk." For now, Chris Rock has made comedy material out of the surprising incident as witnessed in his several stand-up sets.

