Amid Ye's ongoing controversy, Kim Kardashian keeps a distance from him at North's basketball game

At the game, Kanye's ex-wife Kim Kardashian was also present. The duo who have been co-parenting their kids since Kim filed for divorce last year were seen sitting separately as they arrived to support their daughter at the game. According to US Weekly, Kim and Kanye kept their distance while attending the game. As per the report, The Kardashians star was seen appearing in a black shirt and leggings as she watched her 9-year-old daughter play on October 21. Kardashian's appearance came a day after she celebrated her 42nd birthday. As for the Yeezy designer, he was seen sitting in a different corner of the venue, wearing a brown hoodie and coordinating baseball cap.

Kanye West has been in the headlines recently for his online rant as well as explosive interview comments. The rapper has found himself in business trouble as major brands are cutting ties with him amid his anti-semitic remarks. Amid the ongoing drama, the rapper recently attended his daughter, North West's basketball game to cheer for her.

Kanye's comments on Kim's parenting

Kanye during his recent interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson, spoke about the Kardashians "kidnapping" his daughter Chicago on her birthday and not revealing the location of her bash to him. He said, "Everyone saw in broad daylight these public figures kidnap my black child on her birthday. I did not know the location of the birthday party, and Travis Scott had to give me the address." West told Carlson that the Kardashian-Jenner clan was "frazzled" by his last-minute appearance at his daughter’s event, calling their reaction "the most Karen-level thing."

Khloe Kardashian slams Kanye's claims

After his recent interview speaking about Kim and the family not allowing him to see his kids, Khloe Kardashian wrote a lengthy message to the rapper where she called him a "liar." She said, "Ye, I love you. I don’t want to do this on social media but YOU keep bringing it here. You are the father of my nieces and nephews and I’m trying to be respectful but please STOP tearing Kimberly down and using our family when you want to deflect."

In the meantime, Kanye's Instagram account was recently restricted amid the rapper's controversial posts. The rapper then returned to Twitter where he faced massive backlash for his anti-semitic tweet.