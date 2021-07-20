Amidst ​​Adele & Skepta dating rumours, Brit singer spotted getting cosy with sports agent Rich Paul

British singer ​​Adele is reportedly dating sports agent Rich Paul! The duo was recently spotted sitting together at a basketball game this weekend and according to sources, the two seem to be dating! If you didn’t see, the rumoured new couple looked chummy while sitting next to each other at game five of the 2021 NBA Finals this weekend. According to a source who spoke to E! News, “they are dating” and another insider added that they attended the game “together.”

Rich actually subtly mentioned Adele in a New Yorker profile written about him back in May! The reporter who wrote the profile says he entered Rich‘s living room with him and political consultant Adam Mendelsohn. She was over yesterday,” Rich told Adam, who then clarified the statement to the reporter, “dropping the name of a major pop star.” Adam asked Rich, “Doing what?” The agent replied, “Hanging out.” His pal said, “Why are you hanging out?” Rich answered, “Why not?” Rich then told the reporter, with a laugh, “I’m not dating, I’m single. Put that in the story.”

Prior to this, just last week, there was news that Adele is dating rapper Skepta! The 33-year-old entertainer and 38-year-old rapper have been linked since October of 2019 and those rumors really heated up in 2020. Last week, an eyewitness spoke out to Page Six, saying, “She was sitting watching him while he was picking sweaters, pants, trying on jackets and coats and having the employees help him. She was giving him feedback and saying what she thought he looked great in. It was cute that just waiting and being a normal girlfriend while he looked. He must have shopped for 45 minutes.”

