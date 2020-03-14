Amidst Coronavirus scare, Robert Pattinson's The Batman & Keanu Reeves' Matrix 4 to continue shooting?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Warner Brothers Studio is not planning on following Disney Studios' route as they will reportedly continue to shoot for films like The Batman and Matrix 4, in spite of the coronavirus scare. Read below for more details.

Warner Brothers Studio is jam-packed with several big-ticket films in the pipeline. Amongst the 2021 releases, we have the eagerly awaited Matt Reeves directorial, The Batman, which will see Robert Pattinson take on the reigns from Ben Affleck as the new Dark Knight of Gotham City. Furthermore, The Batman has a stellar supporting cast which includes Zoë Kravitz, Colin Farrell, Jeffrey Wright, Andy Serkis, Paul Dano and John Turturro in pivotal roles. On the other hand, we have Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss return as Neo and Trinity in Matrix 4, which is being helmed, co-written and produced by Lana Wachowski.

Speaking of The Batman and Matrix 4, the shooting of both movies is currently underway but with the recent coronavirus scare, many Hollywood projects' shoots have been put in a standstill. However, such is not the case with The Batman and Matrix 4! A reporter for Variety has revealed via Twitter that both films will continue its shoot regardless of the global health scare. "Source close to WB saying BATMAN, MATRIX and KING RICHARD shoots will continue. SQUAD, LITTLE THINGS and REMINISCE are all in post, BLACK ADAM doesn’t start till August, AQUAMAN in 2021," the reporter tweeted.

Meanwhile, Disney has stopped production of various projects including Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings and The Little Mermaid's live-action remake. Moreover, the shoots of films like Mission: Impossible 7 and Red Notice have also been shut down, as one of the primary locations, i.e. Italy, has been on lockdown due to coronavirus threat.

