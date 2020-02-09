Amidst Johnny Depp drama, Amber Heard indulges in PDA with Bianca Butti at Pre Oscars 2020 Party

Amber Heard recently stepped out with her rumoured girlfriend Bianca Butti at a pre-Oscars 2020 party. The actress was seen for the first time since her confession of hitting Johnny Depp made the headlines.

Amber Heard has been in the spotlight lately and not for the right reasons. The Aquaman actress made the headlines when an audio clip of her confessing she hit Johnny Depp when they were together surfaced. While Amber hasn't addressed the controversy, she has once again caught the media attention for yet another relationship. Depp's ex-wife and Elon Musk's ex-girlfriend has found love again. Amber was spotted painting the pre-Oscars party red with her new girlfriend Bianca Butti over the weekend.

In photos shared by E! News, Amber rocked a satin black gown as she made her way into the party with her lady love. Amber's cinematographer girlfriend twinned in black, turning heads in black trousers and coat. Photographers spotted the couple holding hands outside Vanity Fair and Saint Laurent's bash celebrating Oscar-nominated film Parasite. They were seen holding hands throughout the evening. E! also reported that Amber introduce Bianca as her "new girlfriend."

Their weekend rendezvous comes weeks after the two sparked dating rumours as they were spotting kissing in Palm Springs. Although the spottings, the rumoured couple hasn't officially revealed the nature of their relationship nor addressed the rumours on social media.

Amber's new romance also diverts the attention from the recent revelations about the actress hitting her ex-husband Depp. Just a few days ago, Daily Mail shared a transcription of an audio clip where she admitted to hitting the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Read all about it here: Amber Heard admits hitting ex husband Johnny Depp; Fans demand 'Justice for Johnny Depp'

Meanwhile, there are also rumours that Warner Bros is considering replacing Amber as Mera in Aquaman 2. Read more here: Aquaman 2: Amber Heard to be replaced in Jason Momoa starrer after 'hitting' Johnny Depp revelations surface?

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Read More