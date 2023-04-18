Amidst Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors; Travis Scott deletes flirty comment from Kylie’s post

Travis Scott seems to have deleted a comment he left on her post, and fans are convinced that it is because of the Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet dating rumors.

Travis Scott deletes comment on Kylie Jenner’s post

Fans really seem to have been keeping up with the Kardashians as they noticed this small detail in one of Kylie’s numerous posts. Kylie Cosmetic’s official Instagram account posted a behind-the-scenes picture of Kylie at her brand’s shoot. The pictures featured the 25-year-old beauty mogul applying mascara from her makeup line in the first picture and getting her makeup done by an artist in the second.

The pictures were accompanied by the caption, "KYLASH shoot behind the scenes." Kylie is in a skintight black dress in the picture. Kylie’s ex, Travis Scott, dropped a comment on the post calling her “A beauty.” A screenshot of the post and comment was posted on a Reddit board with the caption, "Idk if anyone posted this, but apparently Travis deleted this comment."

Soon after, fans started discussing why the rapper must have decided to delete his comment. A comment read, "He probably commented it as a last resort desperation to get her back and deleted it because of the Timothee rumors." They explained, "Just goes to show that he may not want her, but he also doesn’t want her happy w/ someone else. He’s so used to her just waiting around for him. He wasn’t leaving these comments when they were together so why now?"

Another fan wrote, "He deleted it before the Timothee rumors came around." A third comment read, "Maybe he didn’t get the response he was hoping from Kylie, so he deleted it. Or he knew something was going on before these rumors come around."

Are Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott back together?

When Travis complimented Kylie who he shares two of his children, fans took it as a sign that the pair was back together. Fans started speculating what the rapper’s comment on the post could mean. People started assuming that Kylie and Travis had rekindled and were seeing each other again. One person commented, "THEY DIDNT BREAK UP LETS GOOOOO," another commented, "You and Kylie are best couple please be together forever."

A third came up with the theory that it was just a PR stunt writing, "It’s coming across as PR and 'let’s get as much talk around the mascara launch as poss.'" Soon after, the rumors about Kylie Jenner seeing Timothee Chalamet seeing each other secretly started, and any doubt regarding Kylie and Travis’s relationship was cleared.

