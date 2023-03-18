Amidst months of dating speculations, Shawn Mendes REVEALS his relationship status with Sabrina Carpenter

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter sparked dating speculations as they were seen together last month.

However at the recent Dutch TV program RTL, Mendes cleared all the dating speculations while promoting his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. Here is what Shawn Mendes has to say about dating rumors with Sabrina Carpenter.

Is Shawn Mendes dating Sabrina Carpenter?

On Friday, on the Dutch TV program RTL Shawn Mendes said that ‘We are not dating’ when asked about him and Carpenter. The Senorita singer didn’t seem eager to talk about his personal life and said that ‘we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you’. Sabrina Carpenter has yet to make any statement or comment about their dating speculations.

The duo first started dating rumors in February as they were spotted having dinner together while some witnesses claimed that Mendes and Carpenter looked quite cozy together. The rumored couple seemed entangled in the deep conversation as they were smiling while looking at one another. Ever since then the musicians have only fueled their dating rumors.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were also seen together once again at Miley Cyrus’ celebration of her latest album Endless Summer Vacation. The paparazzi also captured the duo leaving together in the same car.

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes all attended the Vanity Oscars Fair party together. But what caught fans’ eyes was that the Senorita singer, clad in black suit, was sporting a green pendant which matched Work It actress emerald birthstone. The fans were also quick to point out that the Senorita singer has been wearing this locket since January, one month before these dating rumors started.

Previously Mendes was romantically involved with Camilia Cabello while Carpenter was linked with Dylan O’Brien.

The duo first started dating rumors in February as they were spotted having dinner together while some witnesses claimed that Mendes and Carpenter looked quite cozy together. The rumored couple seemed entangled in the deep conversation as they were smiling while looking at one another. Ever since then the musicians have only fueled their dating rumors.

Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were also seen together once again at Miley Cyrus’ celebration of her latest album Endless Summer Vacation. The paparazzi also captured the duo leaving together in the same car.

Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes all attended the Vanity Oscars Fair party together. But what caught fans’ eyes was that the Senorita singer, clad in black suit, was sporting a green pendant which matched Work It actress emerald birthstone. The fans were also quick to point out that the Senorita singer has been wearing this locket since January, one month before these dating rumors started.

Advertisement

Previously Mendes was romantically involved with Camila Cabello while Carpenter was linked with Dylan O’Brien.

ALSO READ: Are Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter dating? Here’s what we know