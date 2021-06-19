Amidst Never Have I Ever 2 Trailer release, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan brings to light an important concern for POC

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan feels the lighting on the sets of interviews and photoshoots is more geared towards white skin tones

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has been excited about the release of the second season of the much-awaited show Never Have I Ever. The trailer of season 2 premiered today and Maitreyi along with her team were busy with the promotional events. Amidst all the fun and excitement, there was apparently a certain factor that troubled the young South Asian star, who has also landed her first feature film with Netflix. Maitreyi tweeted out a rant saying the lighting on the sets of interviews and photoshoots is meant more for white skin tones than brown ones.

She wrote, “quick rant time: I hate that the default for most lighting setups (interviews, photoshoots) are done for white ppl. It’s ALWAYS on me to make sure I still look like me, aka BROWN, rather than just be lit right in the first place. IM TIRED OF THE PASTY ASS FILTERS UGH.”

However, she was also quick to add, “Thank you to the masters of their craft who take the time to properly light POC. Y’all are real ones. My Ammah raised me loving my skin so I won’t let mediocre standards try and switch that up. That isn’t me, my makeup artist, or the rest of my team. It never will be, thanks.”

She further wrote, “I hate that we even have to say “adjust” for POC. Like tf no dude don’t make me feel like an inconvenience. This is standard sh...”

Well, looks like it is time to shine some light in the right direction, which is more inclusive and accepting. Agree?

Never Have I Ever is created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. It revolves around a smart, peppy, Indian American student and her family and friends. The series has gained popularity for bringing apt South Asian representation to Hollywood.

