Amidst Rihanna & ASAP Rocky dating rumours, Chris Brown reveals he is still in love with 'her'

The internet is buzzing with the rumours of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky probably dating. While the internet wraps its head around the rumoured couple, Chris Brown hinted he is hung up on an ex-girlfriend.

While the internet cannot stop talking about Rihanna and A$AP's growing closeness, Chris Brown seems to be teasing that he is still hung up on the singer. The former couple, who broke up in 2012, has not been spotted together since. However, Brown has dropped thirst comments on RiRi's Instagram posts from time to time. Now, in a recent Instagram activity, Chris seems to be hinting that he is not over the Diamonds singer. As per a few international outlets, Chris took to Instagram and shared a video and teased about the past.

The video was from an interview taken in the past where he was showing off his flirtatious smile. He shared the clip with the caption "When someone asks, after all this time… why are you still in love WITH HER?” He answered his own question by saying, "My ANSWER: BECAUSE TIME HAS NO RELEVANCE WHEN IT’S UNCONDITIONAL.” He added a red heart emoji. However, he kept the name of "her" under the wraps.

It took no time for fans to speculate that he could be talking about Rihanna. He shut down the comments section to invite any kind of hate before he deleted the post altogether. Meanwhile, The Sun reports that Rihanna has moved on from Hassan Jameel to ASAP. The two music artists were reportedly spotted getting close in New York.

The source also added that the rumoured lovebirds also shared a hotel suite during the trip to the Big Apple. "However, Rihanna is reluctant to put a label on it as it’s so soon after Hassan. They’re really enjoying each other’s company and taking things easy as it’s still early days. It’s really casual between them and she’s not thinking about whether there’s a future with Rocky. She’s a newly single girl having fun," the insider shared.

