Jamie Foxx health update: Friend Martin Lawrence assures that the actor is 'doing better' after hospitalization

Veteran actor and comedian Martin Lawrence spoke about Jamie Foxx’s health during the unveiling of his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Foxx is currently in the hospital in Atlanta, Georgia, as a result of a medical emergency that occurred while he was filming his upcoming movie ‘Back In Action’ The former "Martin" cast member revealed that the 55-year-old is "doing better." The 58-year-old gave his love and blessings to Foxx and said he is "one of the best that we got in Hollywood."

He added, “Not only one of the best entertainers but a good person. … My prayers go out for him every night and just wish the best for him.”

What happened to Jamie Foxx?

Actor and musician Jamie Foxx's oldest daughter Corinne Foxx shared her father's health concern on April 12 on Instagram. 'We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday," "Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers," "The family asks for privacy during this time." Foxx's condition is "steadily improving" even though he is still hospitalized, Corinne and her family members have not issued any statement regarding the actor’s recovery.

More about Jamie Foxx

The 55-year-old veteran Hollywood actor is best recognized for his role as Ray Charles in the 2004 movie "Biological." He has been in several blockbusters, including Jarhead, Miami Vice, Dreamgirls, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Baby Driver, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Annie, in addition to others. He has also received numerous awards throughout his career, including Golden Globe Awards, Screen Actors Guild Awards, BAFTA, Critics' Choice Movie, and Academy Awards.

