Ammonite: Kate Winslet & Saoirse Ronan fall in love in this British period drama film; Watch trailer

The recently dropped Ammonite trailer shows Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan fall in love in the 1840 period drama film, and fans are excited to say the least. Scroll down for all we know about the movie.

Titanic star Kate Winslet and Ladybird actress Saoirse Ronan have come together for their newest project! The duo is seen together for the first time in the trailer for their upcoming romance film Ammonite. According to Variety, the film is set in England in the 1800s. According to the synopsis: Winslet plays Mary Anning, a fossil hunter who works alone on the rugged coastline in the south of the country.

With her days of making famous geological discoveries behind her, she now searches for common fossils to sell to tourists to support herself and her sickly mother. One day, a wealthy tourist pays a visit to Mary and asks her to take care of his ailing wife Charlotte Murchison (Ronan), who suffers from “melancholia.” Charlotte’s husband offers too much to turn down, and Mary has herself a new apprentice, albeit one who doesn’t “like the water.”

Watch the trailer here:

In the trailer, the two women end up sharing an intimate kiss as their relationship begins to defy conventions of the age they live in. Naturally, the passionate moment went down a treat with fans of the actresses on social media, who are eagerly anticipating the film. One wrote on Twitter : "I will be commenting on ammonite when my brain has completely processed it".

Another commented on the trailer: "when the #Ammonite trailer ends and I realise this film is going to break my heart".

The film also stars award-winning Killing Eve star Fiona Shaw as one of Mary's peers, Elizabeth Philpot, while Romain actor Alec Secăreanu reunites with director Lee after their acclaimed work together on God's Own Country. Ammonite had been due to premiere at Cannes Film Festival and to be shown at Telluride Film Festival before these were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Now the film is due to have its world premiere at Toronto International Film Festival in September and Kate has already won the festival's Tribute Actor Award at the event. The highly-anticipated film is due in theaters on November 13, 2020.

