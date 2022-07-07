Amsterdam Trailer: Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and Taylor Swift feature in a star-studded murder mystery

The trailer of David O. Russell's multistarrer Amsterdam released recently and it looks every bit interesting. Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Rami Malek and more. The trailer features Bale, Robbie and Washington as three friends who met in Belgium, and ended up in Amsterdam getting entangled in a murder mystery.

Bale, Robbie and Washington's characters find themselves in trouble after they are framed for a murder, which they say they did not commit although evidence points otherwise. Comedian Chris Rock also stars in the film and appears in the beginning of the trailer as he points out at Bale, Robbie and Washington's characters carrying a "dead white man in a box." In the trailer, Margot also gets some sharp dialogues including one where she says, "I had to stab a guy; I had to hit a lady with a brick one time."

Check out the trailer of Amsterdam here:

The film is set in the 1930s era and also stars Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Taylor Swift, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, and Michael Shannon in key roles. Swift can be seen in a short glimpse in the trailer but fans of the singer have been excited to learn more about her role in the film ever since it was first confirmed that she will be starring in the film.

Amsterdam has been directed by David O Russell who previously helmed 2015’s Joy and has also been the director of acclaimed films such as American Hustle, Silver Linings Playbook and The Fighter. The film is all set to release in theatres in November 2022.

