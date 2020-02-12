Amul lands in trouble with PETA over ad celebrating Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar win; Here's what happened

Amul celebrated the Oscars by featuring Joaquin Phoenix with his Oscars and the Amul girl smearing butter on his face. While the art is creative, it did not go down well with PETA.

There is no denying that Amul comes up with some of the best advertisements to celebrate a milestone. Be it India winning a tournament or Billie Eilish winning the most Grammys this year, Amul always finds a way to incorporate their brand ambassador into the event. Oscars 2020 was no exception. The Indian brand celebrated Joaquin Phoenix's win at the 92nd Academy Awards. The Joker actor bagged the Best Actor in the Leading Role at the awards ceremony over the weekend.

To celebrate his win, the iconic Amul girl is seen feeding butter to the Joker actor. Now, you might wonder, what's the harm. However, Pheonix has been vocal about his vegan lifestyle. Smearing butter on him, even if it was for an ad, did not go down well with People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India.

Sharing the creative tweeted by the brand, PETA wrote, "The joke's on you @Amul_Coop! In his #Oscar speech, #JoaquinPhoenix spoke against dairy cruelty. Do the cows a favour and switch to making soya, almond, oat or other plant milk."

Pheonix began his speech by pointing out about animal cruelty, especially against cows. "We go into the natural world and we plunder it for its resources. We feel entitled to artificially inseminate a cow and steal her baby, even though her cries of anguish are unmistakable. Then, we take her milk that's intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our cereal. We fear the idea of personal change, because we think we need to sacrifice something; to give something up. But human beings at our best are so creative and inventive, and we can create, develop and implement systems of change that are beneficial to all sentient beings and the environment," he said.

What do you think of Amul's ad and PETA's reaction? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

