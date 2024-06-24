Amy Poehler Admits Raising Her Kids Helped Her Relate to Her Inside-Out Character Joy; Says 'They're Their Own Person'

Amy Poehler, the voice behind Joy in the Inside Out series, reveals that she took advice from her own character when it came to parenting her two children. Poehler, who shares two sons Archie and Abel with ex-Will Arnett, spoke to PEOPLE magazine about the challenges of parenting, especially as children get older and establish their own sense of self.

Amy Poehler details experiences with parenting

Poehler, as told to the outlet, finds herself relating to Joy, the emotion amongst others that reigns over the lead character’s head in Inside Out. “Joy has to let go and realize that when you're raising a kid, they're their own person,” the Saturday Night Alum reveals, adding that while a parent might try their best, they can never truly protect their younglings from the pain. So the best thing in this case is to let them figure out their feeling so “that they can figure out who they are."

It is a painful process, as she explains, for an adult and a parent. "I relate just to that feeling of, 'In what way am I needed?'" says Poehler, for whom this transition into parenthood was difficult but exciting at the same time. "I find it really satisfying and exciting and fulfilling and difficult and challenging,” she revealed to the outlet. Further referring to an analogy by a psychologist, she said that parents begin by taking up the role of producer in the lives of their children, but they are soon turned into consultants. "You have to really try to stop producing so hard and just being available for advice, but you have to walk alongside them a little bit more,” she then adds, describing parenting as brutal yet beautiful at the same time.

Inside-Out 2 makes waves

Poehler had earlier talked about what her teen years were like saying that her headspace was a mix of joy and anxiety in those years, referring to the characters from Inside Out 2. The newly released film picks up from the events of its prequel, with Riley, the lead character, now entering teenhood. But with that come all the complexities of emotions, and Anxiety joins the gang this time, fighting with Joy to establish dominance. The film has been well-received by critics and fans alike and has been a box-office success.

