Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are all set to go on comedy tour – everything you need to know

Hang on, guys! Tina Fey and Amy Poehler have announced their first-ever road tour named Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Long Tour. They will be embarking on this tour together beginning spring 2023. With an evening full of entertainment, jokes, and stories, the concert aims to celebrate their 30 years of friends.

One of Hollywood’s favorite duo, Fey and Poehler, will start touring four East Coast towns in the spring of 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 4-city tour will kick start from April 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Apart from DC, Amy and Fey will be visiting Chicago, Boston, and Atlantic City. The tour will start from DC and then proceed to Chicago on May 20 and then Boston’s MGM Music Hall on June 9, and on June 10, it will head to Etess Arena.

Pre-sales for Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour will begin on 15 February at 10a.m and the general sale for tickets will be available from 17th February at 10 am. On each show, there will be limited tickets of VIP merchandise available.

A look at Tina Fey & Amy Poehler’s friendship

Over the years, the comedy duo has worked on various projects. They first got to meet each other in the 1990s as a part of the Chicago improv scene. They later became part of Saturday Night Live and worked as co-anchors. The duo has worked together in numerous comedy shows together, including Baby Mama, Sisters, and Mean Girls. Not just that, the comedians have co-hosted the Golden Globes Awards four times in 2013 and 2020 respectively. The dynamic duo has also presented Emmy awards and were featured together in 2019’s “Wine Country”.

