Amy Poehler Shares Thoughts On Future Of Inside Out Franchise: ‘Should Make These Films Like Seven Up’

The highly anticipated return of Pixar’s Inside Out 2 will see the emotions team back to guide Riley through her teenage years. This most awaited sequel is an Academy Award-winning original that further explores the complex world inside Riley’s head.

New emotions join the team

By age 13, new emotions were finding their way into her mind. Anxiety, Embarrassment, Envy, and Ennui are joining existing ones in Inside Out 2. These additions will help improve Riley’s journey through adolescence by making it more relatable and engaging. Kelsey Mann is ready for these new dynamics as he directs the film that follows Riley into a turbulent adolescence.

Stellar voice cast returns

Amy Poehler returns to voice Joy in this movie, much to the delight of fans who watched the first one. Amy Poehler reflects on her involvement with the previous film as super-emotional and proud.

She says, “I just think that they should make these films like Seven Up every couple of years in Riley's life.” She continues, “A young adult, and a young mother, and I think a middle-aged person – everyone's having these very distinct new emotions that are showing up all the time.”

Maya Hawke, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, and Tony Hale also lend their voices to Amy. According to her suggestion, inside Out movies could grow even further if more sequels come out, which would explore other points in Riley’s life.

In addition to bringing back many loved characters from its prequel, Inside Out 2 also introduces new cast members that symbolize changing emotions tied to adolescent development stages.

This unique approach reveals Riley’s emotional world, which all children go through when growing up. It will hit theaters on June 14 for another heartfelt and thoughtful journey inside Riley’s mind.

Marketing strategies

People are eagerly waiting for Pixar's Inside Out 2. The teaser trailer and the poster were made public on November 9, 2023. Critics such as James Withbrook and Rotem Rusak pointed out three new emotions introduced: Embarrassment, Ennui, and Envy.

It became a sensation on the internet after being viewed over one hundred fifty-seven million times within twenty-four hours. It beat Frozen II to become the most-watched trailer of any animated film in Disney’s history. TikTok alone accounted for more than 78 million views.

During Super Bowl LVIII, a clip called Team was aired. Another poster and second trailer were published on March 7, 2024. This teaser first reveals the Walt Disney Pictures Logo of 2023. On April 11, 2024, CinemaCon showed the first thirty 5 minutes of the movie Inside Out Part II.

Inside Out 2 is expected to be an attention-grabbing sequel with new emotions and record-breaking interest generated over it as well.

