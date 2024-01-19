Amy Robach Admits She Had To Pay The Price For Dating T.J. Holmes; Says People Don't Know The Real Her

In a candid revelation on their iHeartRadio podcast , co-anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes bared their souls about the complexities of their romance, which led to their departure from GMA3: What You Need to Know. Describing themselves as "the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other," Holmes and Robach delved into the challenges faced after making their relationship public. The podcast debut marked the first time the duo openly addressed the fallout, with Robach sharing insights into the past "year of hell," highlighting the undeniable beauty of a love that requires navigating through difficult terrain.

Amy Robach talks about the ‘price she had to pay’ for dating T.J. Holmes

Amy Robach has made a return to the public eye by joining TikTok on Tuesday. In her debut video on the platform, she expressed her desire to “hopefully take back my narrative.”

Robach, the former co-host of GMA3, began by stating, “There may be some of you who know who I am from my former career in television. There might be others of you who know me from — unfortunately — the tabloids. And I’m pretty sure most of you don’t know who I am, so I’ll give you the rundown.”

She said, “I am 50 years old, I am the proud mom of two girls, [aged] 17 and 21. I have chosen love in my life and I’m very excited about that path. I’m living my truth. There has been a price to pay, but I’m excited about the future.”

Advertisement

Robach expressed her enthusiasm for “trying new things”, which inspired her to start a TikTok account. Additionally, she gave a shout-out to her podcast with T.J. Holmes, describing it as a “whole new adventure that I’m figuring out as I go along with my partner.”

She continued, “I’m excited to talk about who I am, how I live and what I stand for and hopefully take back my narrative if it’s something that you all think you know,” she continued. “I hope that I can show you what the real me and who the real me is.”

Her second post was a video of her and Holmes on a run-in snowy New York City as she talked about their training for the city’s half marathon in March. She wrote, “Snow day run w/ bae :).”

The previous year, the couple participated in a half marathon, a notable event given that their relationship had been revealed just months earlier, coinciding with their exit from GMA3 announced by ABC. Despite the challenges, they successfully completed the race together. Following the March half marathon, the couple took on another significant challenge by participating in the 2023 NYC Marathon together.

ALSO READ: Amy Robach says she fell and then walked 'into love' with former GMA co-host T.J. Holmes; quips she has 'few bruises' from fall

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes talks about getting married

In a December 2023 podcast episode , the couple candidly addressed a listener's inquiry about the possibility of marriage. Amy Robach responded by stating that marriage is currently “under consideration”. She emphasized that, “We did not enter this relationship for fun or for ‘Let's see what happens.’ We entered this relationship because we intended on spending our lives together.”

T.J. Holmes injected some humor into the conversation by jokingly expressing his desire to marry Robach due in part to their age difference. He playfully remarked, “I want to marry you, in part, because you're 50 and I'm 46. And I'm very sick of introducing a 50-year-old woman as my girlfriend. That just sounds stupid.”

Advertisement

Beyond discussions about marriage, the couple has also shared insights into the blending of their families. Robach has two daughters from her previous marriage to Andrew Shue, while T.J. Holmes has a daughter from his former marriage to Marilee Fiebig. Robach said during a recent podcast, “It’s just nice to see everything becoming normal and getting easier and effortless actually. Because it was effort before, and maybe that was just us putting the effort on the situation but it's been great.”

ALSO READ: TJ Holmes and Amy Robach spent 'absurd' amount on alcohol in December alone; claim 2023 was like 'pandemic'