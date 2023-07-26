Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ love blossoms after shocking affair; Recently spotted going bar-hopping together in NYC

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, who made headlines for their surprising affair in November 2022, were seen enjoying a night on the town in New York City. The couple, both fired from Good Morning America in January due to their relationship, appeared to be in high spirits as they bar-hopped across Manhattan's West Village.

Stylish date night in NYC for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

During their evening outing, Robach, 50, donned a chic multi-patterned bandana top paired with black trousers. She completed her look with a black crossover bag, modest black heels, and elegant gold accessories. Meanwhile, Holmes, 45, sported a casual outfit featuring a white T-shirt, gray pants, and comfortable sneakers, complemented by a pair of sunglasses.

Laughter and paparazzi antics for Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes

Robach and Holmes seemed to relish each other's company, sharing laughter and drinks at various bars throughout the evening. When they noticed paparazzi following them, the couple playfully reacted, with Robach even putting her head on the table as they both laughed heartily.

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' plans to purchase a home

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes were recently also seen making a visit to a real estate agent in New York, hinting at potential plans to purchase a home together. The duo, who were both married when the romance became public, shocked the nation with PDA-filled photos during a Thanksgiving vacation. Now divorced from their previous partners, they were fired from ABC in January, with both refraining from engaging on social media since. Bonded by marathon training, they continue to support each other, with T.J. calling Amy his "best friend" before the affair came to light.

Since their firing from Good Morning America, Robach and Holmes have been spending quality time together. From going on a jog through the city streets to participating in the New York City Half Marathon, their affectionate bond continues to grow stronger. Despite the media attention and their past marriages, the couple appears to be fully committed to each other, cherishing their newfound love.

