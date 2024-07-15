Amy Robach Reacts To Shannen Doherty's Death; Reveals She 'Always Marveled' At Her 'Bravery' During Their Cancer Battles

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Amy Robach recently reacted to the Beverly Hills, 90210 star Shannen Doherty's death, as the actress sadly passed away on July 13 at the age of 53. Robach said that Doherty had such an impact on her because they were diagnosed with cancer just two years apart.

The anchor further mentioned that despite their separate journey with cancer, they connected deeply, and she admired her 'bravery' in how the late legendary actress was in a fight for her life. Read on further to know more details!



Amy Robach reacts to Shannen Doherty's death

Amy Robach remembered the late actress Shannen Doherty on the new episode of the Amy and T.J. podcast. Robach recalled the interview where the actress talked about being diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. As per People magazine, she addressed the news of her death by saying, “Shannen Doherty, that one has been hard for me today."

She mentioned that the actress had such an influence on her, noting because they got diagnosed "two years apart initially," Robach was diagnosed with Stage II breast cancer in October 2013, while the Charmed series star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015. The former GMA3 anchor expressed that every cancer is different, but she and the actress connected, noting that she knew "she was in a fight for her life, and I just always marveled at her bravery."

As per the outlet, she said their 2020 interview for GMA was the first time she met Shannen Doherty. Robach shared she was deeply impressed by her "vulnerability and willingness" to share her story to inspire and support people who are also going through difficult times. She concluded by noting that just seeing her bravery in sharing her battle with cancer so openly and helping so many people, noting, "it's still a very sad day that she lost her battle."



A brief note on late actress Shannen Doherty's career

Shannen Doherty was one of the most beloved actresses in the Hollywood film industry, who, throughout her career, earned fame and critical acclaim for her remarkable performances on screen. Doherty appeared in several popular television series and films such as Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210, North Shore, Heathers, and Striking Poses among many other fascinating projects. She left a legacy that will be cherished by her fans forever. The actress sadly passed away on July 13, 2024.