Amy Robach Says The Love Between Her And TJ Holmes Comes From 'Deep Foundation of Friendship'

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’s friends-to-lovers story is straight out of a rom-com!

The journalists worked together for GMA3: What You Need to Know, where over time, they gradually developed romantic feelings for each other. Robach recalled that there was no physical involvement, not even “holding hands” when Holmes made his love confession.

Amy Robach recalls her romance with Holmes

During an episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast on June 10, the former ABC reporter recalled how their attraction to each other grew over time. At one point, they secretly separated from their previous spouses—Robach, 51, from husband Andrew Shue and Holmes, 46, from wife Marilee Fiebig.

Eventually, Holmes realized his feelings for Robach and confessed to being in love with her before they even “held hands.”

“I don't [think] I ever, like, touched your hand,” she said. “We never held hands. There was nothing physical.” She admitted that she never would have imagined feeling “that kind of love” that didn’t start without lust. “It was just this deep foundation of friendship, love, respect.”

She recalled being under the same pressure of hosting for a live television network and facing the same high-stress situation in the network newsroom helped them understand each other better.

They started “leaning on each other” for emotional support and became each other’s confidant through the darkest times. “It was so different than anything I've ever experienced,” she recalled.

Robach’s breast cancer diagnosis played a huge role in pursuing her feelings for Holmes

In October 2013, when Robach discovered her breast cancer diagnosis, she realized that life was too short and tomorrow is non guaranteed. That definitely pushed her into pursuing her feelings for Holmes.

“I asked myself, if your cancer came back, and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J.,” she explained on the podcast. In a December 2023 episode of Amy & T.J. podcast, the duo got candid about their “evolving” love affair in the summer of 2022.

“We kind of tiptoed around it, and I didn't want to say anything,” he said. “As we proceeded through last summer, things definitely changed and we started having conversations,” she recalled.

Eventually, their feelings became so strong that they would prefer working weekdays over weekends. “I remember us both saying, ‘Oh, Fridays are a bummer,'” she recalled. Adding that she was excited about Monday and returning to work.

They made their relationship public in November 2022, which caused a media frenzy. As a result, despite not breaching any of the company’s policies, the couple were relieved from GMA3 over “internal and external disruption” in January 2023.