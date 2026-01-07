Amy Schumer and Husband Chris Fischer Headed For Divorce After 7-Year Marriage

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer are parting ways after 7 years of being married. The stand-up comedian first tied the knot to her chef beau back in 2018. While previously announcing their separation back in December 2025, the two did not share plans for any divorce at the time, however it seems that they have now decided to go the legal way, with the actress choosing to file for divorce from her farmer husband, as reported by PEOPLE first.

Amy Schumer files for divorce from Chris Fischer

It is known that Amy Schumer chose to go official with the divorce by filing for the papers on Tuesday, January 6, according to the New York County court records. The duo shared their decision to go their separate ways with a note from the 44-year-old actress on her Instagram account. She wrote, "Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years," she wrote at the time. "We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time."

Back then, she confirmed that it was "amicable and all love and respect! Family forever," between the two of them. She also joked about the situation, sharing that their decision was not because she “dropped some lbs and thought I could bag [a] basket and not because he’s a hot Janlmes [sic] beard award winning chef who can still pull some hot tail,” seeing the positive in the case instead.

Previously, sources close to the couple have confirmed to the media that their decision is ‘cohesive’ and not the aftereffect of something ‘ugly’ going down. In the past, they have swatted away any rumors of a split with funny Instagram updates, including a moment when she confidently declared, ‘Chris and I are still married’ back in November.

Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer share a son, Gene, aged 6.

ALSO READ: Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij announce divorce after 16 years of marriage: 'There is no villain in this story'