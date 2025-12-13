Amy Schumer announces divorce from husband Chris Fischer after seven years of marriage

After seven years of marriage, Amy Schumer and her husband, Chris Fischer, are officially parting ways. The actress and comedian, 44, confirmed the news of their divorce in an Instagram post shared on Friday, December 12. In her statement, Schumer emphasized that the split is amicable and that the former couple remains focused on co-parenting their six-year-old son, Gene.

“Blah blah blah Chris and I have made the difficult decision to end our marriage after 7 years. We love each other very much and will continue to focus on raising our son. We would appreciate people respecting our privacy at this time,” Amy Schumer wrote, alongside a photo of the pair standing together on a subway platform. The candid tone of the message reflected Schumer’s signature humor while underscoring the mutual respect between the two as they move forward separately.

Schumer and Fischer’s relationship began in late 2017, and their romance progressed quickly. Just a few months later, in February 2018, the actress and the professional chef tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Malibu, California. Speaking on Today shortly after their wedding, Schumer explained the rapid pace of their relationship, saying the two had been friends for about six months before getting married. “We got down to business really quick,” she joked at the time.

The divorce announcement comes weeks after Schumer wiped her Instagram grid, deleting previous posts before returning with a new set of photos on November 11. Around the same time, she addressed speculation from media outlets suggesting the deletions were linked to weight loss. Schumer pushed back against the narrative, writing that it was “something you created,” and adding, “I’m proud of how I’ve looked always.”

As Schumer and Fischer begin this next chapter, both appear committed to maintaining a positive relationship centered on their son and family.

