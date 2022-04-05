Amy Schumer believes Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at Oscars was about ‘toxic masculinity’

Amy Schumer believes the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards in which Will Smith struck Chris Rock in reaction to a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was motivated by "toxic masculinity."

The 40-year-old Life & Beth actress made her first stand-up performance since co-hosting the Oscars on Saturday, taking a minute to address the issue, which involves her friend and partner Rock. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Schumer remarked during a comedy gig at the Mirage Theater in Las Vegas, "We're gonna talk about everything and the Oscars, but I just want to talk about drinking because I have been drinking so much and I am severely hung over."

However, the comic claimed she was "feeling myself" and certain that she and her co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall were doing well when Will, 53, got on onstage and hit Rock. Will was dubbed "Ali" after the actor's portrayal of boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 film Ali. "It was just a f---ing bummer. All I can say is that it was really sad, and I think it says so much about toxic masculinity. It was really upsetting" she said. Though it was her first time addressing the slap heard 'round the world in front of a live audience on Saturday, Schumer, 40, has talked about the now-famous incident since it occurred.

Three days after the March 27 event, the Trainwreck actress stated on Instagram that she was "still triggered and traumatised," adding that Smith must have been in "so much pain" inside him to behave the way he did.

