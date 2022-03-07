Amy Schumer calls co-hosts Wanda Sykes, Regina Hall 'comedy royalty' as she shares 'fun' Oscars rehearsals BTS

In a recent chat with ET, Amy Schumer shared her experience preparing for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars ceremony. Recently, it was revealed that Schumer will be hosting the 94th Annual Academy Awards alongside co-hosts Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall. The comedian opened up in her interview about the trio's hilarious chemistry and more.

During the sit-down, Schumer was asked to spill the behind-the-scenes details about the Oscars hosting extravaganza alongside two great comedians, Schumer responded as she revealed that the rehearsals are "so fun," Schumer then went on to add, "Wanda and Regina are like complete comedy royalty to me. And for the three of us getting together, we’re having an absolute blast." She then continued, "I think people are like, ‘What’s it gonna be like?'" Schumer made it a point to clear the air and said, "And they wanted to do some jokes about us being competitive, and we were just like, ‘No, that’s not the vibe.' We’re really enjoying each other."

Meanwhile, Schumer disclosed that her chemistry with Sykes was "so natural" to bring out since the two had been friends for a while. The comedian then added, "I've never worked with Regina before but I’ve been a fan for so long." This would be the first time that Schumer would be attending the award function as she quipped, "Oh yeah, they've never let me within 100 yards of it before this," she added jokingly, "It's a bad decision. I don't know who empowered me but it's not a good choice!"

